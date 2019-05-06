Simply insurance targets small businesses

Insurtech business, Simply, recently launched a digital life cover product for small businesses that allows employers to give their employees cover that has historically only been available to big companies. Kieno Kammies speaks to the CEO of Simply, Anthony Miller.
