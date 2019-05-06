Local government to make submissions on Tourism Amendment Bill

Kieno Kammies speaks to Western Cape MEC for Economic Opportunities, Beverley Schäfer, who intends to make submissions on the Tourism Amendment Bill to oppose any regulations which could impact revenue and private property rights.
