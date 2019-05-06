The Kieno Kammies Show

Election 2019 in the spotlight: The women's vote


Stellenbosch University's political analyst, Prof Amanda Gouws, talks to Kieno about how the women's vote may influence the polls this week.

The emerging economies focus on China

6 May 2019 8:36 AM
CT taxi drivers barricade roads demanding operating licenses

6 May 2019 8:27 AM
Pecha Kucha #53

6 May 2019 7:57 AM
The World View - The Russian plane fire

6 May 2019 7:51 AM
Local government to make submissions on Tourism Amendment Bill

6 May 2019 7:41 AM
IEC state of readiness report come Wednesday 8 May

6 May 2019 7:26 AM
Simply insurance targets small businesses

6 May 2019 7:05 AM
Help Brownies & Downies stay open

6 May 2019 6:57 AM
Help get this talented young Cape Town dancer to NYU

6 May 2019 6:50 AM
Ramaphosa faces obstacles to reform - analysts
Ramaphosa’s allies say a result close to 60% in this week’s parliamentary vote, which some opinion polls suggest could be possible, would strengthen his hand to deliver on those pledges.
IOC chief calls Semenya case 'complicated and delicate'
Two-time Olympic champion Semenya last week lost a court challenge against the IAAF over plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.
Gauteng voters head to polls unsure of e-tolls future
E-toll gantries went live more than five years ago but were met with fierce resistance and this opposition continues to grow fuelled by mixed messages from those in power.
