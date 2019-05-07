Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman Cyril just sent me an sms. How did he get my number?...people were asking last night on Twitter. Someone left a Starbucks coffee cup in the latest 'Game of Thrones' shot...and its the biggest plot twist of the season so far!!!
Barbs Wire - Security guard in a Stellenbosch Spar carpark run over by a driver
|
Cape Town’s School of Rock learners get a shot at the global stage
|
7 May 2019 6:39 AM
|
6 May 2019 8:36 AM
|
6 May 2019 8:30 AM
|
CT taxi drivers barricade roads demanding operating licenses
|
6 May 2019 8:27 AM
|
6 May 2019 7:57 AM
|
6 May 2019 7:51 AM
|
Local government to make submissions on Tourism Amendment Bill
|
6 May 2019 7:41 AM
|
6 May 2019 7:26 AM
|
6 May 2019 7:05 AM