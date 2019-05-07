The Kieno Kammies Show

Cape Town’s School of Rock learners get a shot at the global stage


The Cape Town branch of the School of Rock music school is offering all South African teenagers the chance to perform for American record label executives as part of Centre Stage, a worldwide artist search. Leigh Spaun, School of Rock Marketing Director speaks to Kieno Kammies about the opportunity.

Barbs Wire - Security guard in a Stellenbosch Spar carpark run over by a driver

Barbs Wire - Security guard in a Stellenbosch Spar carpark run over by a driver

7 May 2019 6:35 AM
The emerging economies focus on China

The emerging economies focus on China

6 May 2019 8:36 AM
Election 2019 in the spotlight: The women's vote

Election 2019 in the spotlight: The women's vote

6 May 2019 8:30 AM
CT taxi drivers barricade roads demanding operating licenses

CT taxi drivers barricade roads demanding operating licenses

6 May 2019 8:27 AM
Pecha Kucha #53

Pecha Kucha #53

6 May 2019 7:57 AM
The World View - The Russian plane fire

The World View - The Russian plane fire

6 May 2019 7:51 AM
Local government to make submissions on Tourism Amendment Bill

Local government to make submissions on Tourism Amendment Bill

6 May 2019 7:41 AM
IEC state of readiness report come Wednesday 8 May

IEC state of readiness report come Wednesday 8 May

6 May 2019 7:26 AM
Simply insurance targets small businesses

Simply insurance targets small businesses

6 May 2019 7:05 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison after more than 500 days
Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison after more than 500 days

The two reporters, Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had been convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail, in a case that raised questions about Myanmar’s progress toward democracy.
Blikkiesdorp and Wolverivier: The forgotten communities
Blikkiesdorp and Wolverivier: The forgotten communities

With only days until the 2019 national elections, EWN went to hear from the residents of Blikkiesdorp, a temporary relocation area on the Cape Flats.
No major incidents reported on first day of special voting, says IEC
No major incidents reported on first day of special voting, says IEC

Hundreds of thousands of elderly voters and those who wouldn’t be able to cast their ballots on Wednesday made use of the opportunity to cast special votes on Monday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us