The Cape Town branch of the School of Rock music school is offering all South African teenagers the chance to perform for American record label executives as part of Centre Stage, a worldwide artist search. Leigh Spaun, School of Rock Marketing Director speaks to Kieno Kammies about the opportunity.
Cape Town’s School of Rock learners get a shot at the global stage
