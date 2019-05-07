The Cape Town branch of the School of Rock music school is offering all South African teenagers the chance to perform for American record label executives as part of Centre Stage, a worldwide artist search. Leigh Spaun, School of Rock Marketing Director speaks to Kieno Kammies about the opportunity.
Cape Town’s School of Rock offers teens a get a shot at the global stage
|
7 May 2019 8:40 AM
|
7 May 2019 8:28 AM
|
7 May 2019 7:56 AM
|
Cape Town Rainfall data - what is it suggesting for upcoming winter?
|
7 May 2019 7:41 AM
|
7 May 2019 7:30 AM
|
Taxi drivers barricaded road in Greenpoint demanding operating licenses
|
7 May 2019 7:19 AM
|
7 May 2019 7:04 AM
|
Robotics as an extra mural for high school kids? Yes indeed.
|
7 May 2019 6:52 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Security guard in a Stellenbosch Spar carpark run over by a driver
|
7 May 2019 6:35 AM