High school learners will soon be able to learn about coding and robotics as an extra mural activity offered by UCT's School of Information Technology. Kieno Kammies speaks to Emma Dicks, founder and director of the program called CodeSpace.
Robotics as an extra mural for high school kids? Yes indeed.
