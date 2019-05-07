Monday marked day one for Special Voting in the 2019 Elections. A number of incidents were reported from around the country but nothing major took place for the Western Cape and things went smoothly. Kieno Kammies speaks to Provincial Electoral Officer of the IEC, Rev Courtney Sampson
Summary of Day One of Special Votes for 2019 Elections
