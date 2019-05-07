Taxi drivers barricaded road in Greenpoint demanding operating licenses

Nearly 50 minibuses were impounded following a second day of blockades outside Gallows Hill Driving Licence Testing Centre on Monday. Drivers are demanding the City of Cape Town issue their operating licenses. MEC for Transport in the Western Cape Donald Grant speaks to Kieno Kammies about a meeting with the taxi bosses.
