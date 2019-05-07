The Kieno Kammies Show

Taxi drivers barricaded road in Greenpoint demanding operating licenses


Nearly 50 minibuses were impounded following a second day of blockades outside Gallows Hill Driving Licence Testing Centre on Monday. Drivers are demanding the City of Cape Town issue their operating licenses. MEC for Transport in the Western Cape Donald Grant speaks to Kieno Kammies about a meeting with the taxi bosses.

Record low grape harvest

7 May 2019 8:40 AM
Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd

7 May 2019 8:28 AM
The World View - A path to Catastrophe

7 May 2019 7:56 AM
Cape Town Rainfall data - what is it suggesting for upcoming winter?

7 May 2019 7:41 AM
Aftermath of Cyclone Fani

7 May 2019 7:30 AM
Summary of Day One of Special Votes for 2019 Elections

7 May 2019 7:04 AM
Robotics as an extra mural for high school kids? Yes indeed.

7 May 2019 6:52 AM
Cape Town’s School of Rock offers teens a get a shot at the global stage

7 May 2019 6:39 AM
Barbs Wire - Security guard in a Stellenbosch Spar carpark run over by a driver

7 May 2019 6:35 AM
EWN Headlines
SA has right to now if Malema contravened electoral code - Karima Brown
SA has right to now if Malema contravened electoral code - Karima Brown

On Monday, journalist Karima Brown approached the High Court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis where judgment on the matter was reserved.
Zoar a reflection of poor and marginalised in SA, say residents
Zoar a reflection of poor and marginalised in SA, say residents

Zoar resident Susana Betoos said that government has forgotten about them and sees no future for her children in the area.
Police to make presence felt in CT's gang-ridden areas on election day
Police to make presence felt in CT's gang-ridden areas on election day

Every polling station will see at least two police officers - double the number will be deployed to medium to low-risk stations, while high-risk stations will have six officers present.
