Kieno Kammies speaks to climate scientist Dr Peter Johnson about the rainfall data for 2019 and how it compares to prior years, as well as what we need in order for our dams to be adequately replenished and for farmers to plant their next crops.
Cape Town Rainfall data - what is it suggesting for upcoming winter?
|
7 May 2019 8:40 AM
|
7 May 2019 8:28 AM
|
7 May 2019 7:56 AM
|
7 May 2019 7:30 AM
|
Taxi drivers barricaded road in Greenpoint demanding operating licenses
|
7 May 2019 7:19 AM
|
7 May 2019 7:04 AM
|
Robotics as an extra mural for high school kids? Yes indeed.
|
7 May 2019 6:52 AM
|
Cape Town’s School of Rock offers teens a get a shot at the global stage
|
7 May 2019 6:39 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Security guard in a Stellenbosch Spar carpark run over by a driver
|
7 May 2019 6:35 AM