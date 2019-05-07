Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd

Former ANC MP and SA ambassador to Ireland, Melanie Verwoerd, talks to Kieno ahead of the national elections on Wednesday. Her topics include who will be the big winners and losers. As well as looking at three SA towns who have in previous elections reflected the eventual national results to within a few percentage points.
