Rico Basson, the MD of VinPro, talks to Kieno about their record low grape harvest this year. And he will also be telling us why they see the glass as half full, thanks to the quality of the harvest.
Record low grape harvest
|
7 May 2019 8:28 AM
|
7 May 2019 7:56 AM
|
Cape Town Rainfall data - what is it suggesting for upcoming winter?
|
7 May 2019 7:41 AM
|
7 May 2019 7:30 AM
|
Taxi drivers barricaded road in Greenpoint demanding operating licenses
|
7 May 2019 7:19 AM
|
7 May 2019 7:04 AM
|
Robotics as an extra mural for high school kids? Yes indeed.
|
7 May 2019 6:52 AM
|
Cape Town’s School of Rock offers teens a get a shot at the global stage
|
7 May 2019 6:39 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Security guard in a Stellenbosch Spar carpark run over by a driver
|
7 May 2019 6:35 AM