The Kieno Kammies Show

Record low grape harvest


Rico Basson, the MD of VinPro, talks to Kieno about their record low grape harvest this year. And he will also be telling us why they see the glass as half full, thanks to the quality of the harvest.

Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd

7 May 2019 8:28 AM
The World View - A path to Catastrophe

7 May 2019 7:56 AM
Cape Town Rainfall data - what is it suggesting for upcoming winter?

7 May 2019 7:41 AM
Aftermath of Cyclone Fani

7 May 2019 7:30 AM
Taxi drivers barricaded road in Greenpoint demanding operating licenses

7 May 2019 7:19 AM
Summary of Day One of Special Votes for 2019 Elections

7 May 2019 7:04 AM
Robotics as an extra mural for high school kids? Yes indeed.

7 May 2019 6:52 AM
Cape Town’s School of Rock offers teens a get a shot at the global stage

7 May 2019 6:39 AM
Barbs Wire - Security guard in a Stellenbosch Spar carpark run over by a driver

7 May 2019 6:35 AM
EWN Headlines
SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast
SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast

This is episode one of EWN's 'SA's forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast' where we find out if people living on the streets would like to participate in the upcoming elections.

Gauteng ANC's Lesufi: Everyone has a duty to vote
Gauteng ANC's Lesufi: Everyone has a duty to vote

Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has urged the province to make sure they go out in their numbers to vote on Wednesday.
eThekwini municipality, workers to meet in bid to end strike
eThekwini municipality, workers to meet in bid to end strike

The water, sanitation and electricity workers are adamant they want their grievances addressed.
