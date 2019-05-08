The Kieno Kammies Show

Barbs Wire - Instagram-loving couple who dangled out of a moving train


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. Another American school shooting leaves one student dead and 8 injured and it's just a few miles from Columbine High School. White sparkly wedding Crocs are now a thing.

Siqalo in focus

8 May 2019 8:47 AM
Report back on potential election violence hostpots

8 May 2019 8:41 AM
SA Election 2019 : Managing voter expectations

8 May 2019 8:26 AM
Great news for founder of Brownies and Downies

8 May 2019 8:13 AM
The World View - A Dispute Over The Arctic

8 May 2019 7:55 AM
Election update from Khayelitsha

8 May 2019 7:40 AM
Archbishop Makgoba on elections

8 May 2019 7:36 AM
Rev Sampson on the opening of voting in the province

8 May 2019 7:23 AM
Home Affairs offices will be open today to process temporary IDs

8 May 2019 7:01 AM
The World of Advertising - IEC 'X se'

8 May 2019 6:56 AM
