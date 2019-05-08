Kieno Kammies speaks to Meryl van der Merwe, the owner of Jafflz in the USA, who has turned jaffles, the South African campfire staple, into a popular American meal item available at supermarkets.
Jafflz continues to grow in popularity in the USA
