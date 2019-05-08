Rev Sampson on the opening of voting in the province

The Kieno Kammies Show

Rev Courtney Sampson, the head of the IEC in the Western Cape, talks to Kieno about how the opening of voting unfolded at polling stations across the province.

Home Affairs offices will be open today to process temporary IDs

8 May 2019 7:01 AM
The World of Advertising - IEC 'X se'

8 May 2019 6:56 AM
Jafflz continues to grow in popularity in the USA

8 May 2019 6:50 AM
Barbs Wire - Instagram-loving couple who dangled out of a moving train

8 May 2019 6:49 AM
Trevor Davids on ballot paper stamps

7 May 2019 11:12 AM
Record low grape harvest

7 May 2019 8:40 AM
Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd

7 May 2019 8:28 AM
The World View - A path to Catastrophe

7 May 2019 7:56 AM
Cape Town Rainfall data - what is it suggesting for upcoming winter?

7 May 2019 7:41 AM
