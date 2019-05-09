Follow up on issue of licencing staff leaving applicants in the lurch

Kieno Kammies speaks to Kelvyn Visser, Deputy Chief of Licensing at the City of Cape Town, to get an understanding of why those in the queue for renewing drivers licences are simply left without being processed or warning, when the staff shift comes to an end.
