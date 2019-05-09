The Kieno Kammies Show

Young entrepreneur learns hard lesson


Young entrepreneur, Chelsea Courtney, talks to Kieno about how an unscrupulous supplier nearly ruined her business. But the 22-year-old fashion designer has found a silver lining.

The World View - The Iranian nuclear deal

The World View - The Iranian nuclear deal

9 May 2019 7:53 AM
DA at the results center Western Cape

DA at the results center Western Cape

9 May 2019 7:36 AM
Land party at the results center Western Cape

Land party at the results center Western Cape

9 May 2019 7:31 AM
Feedback from parties

Feedback from parties

9 May 2019 7:23 AM
Overall impression of election day by ECCOC

Overall impression of election day by ECCOC

9 May 2019 7:17 AM
Talking Tech: The launch of Cortex Ventures

Talking Tech: The launch of Cortex Ventures

9 May 2019 6:50 AM
Follow up on issue of licencing staff leaving applicants in the lurch

Follow up on issue of licencing staff leaving applicants in the lurch

9 May 2019 6:35 AM
Barbs Wire - Elderly woman bullied and dragged by men in EFF T-shirts

Barbs Wire - Elderly woman bullied and dragged by men in EFF T-shirts

9 May 2019 6:30 AM
Naledi Pandor casts her vote

Naledi Pandor casts her vote

8 May 2019 9:07 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
DA leads ANC in WC, De Lille's Good in third place
DA leads ANC in WC, De Lille's Good in third place

With a fifth of the votes counted in the Western Cape, the DA has taken the early lead at about 58% of the total votes counted.
Allegations of multiple voting a first for us, says IEC
Allegations of multiple voting a first for us, says IEC

The IEC has confirmed it was investigating two cases of multiple voting brought to its attention after Several political parties lodged complaints, and South Africans took to social media claiming they were able to cast ballots more than once.
ANC leads early results in NW; EFF, DA fight for second
ANC leads early results in NW; EFF, DA fight for second

The Economic Freedom Fighters is in second place with just over 15% and the Democratic Alliance is not far behind with almost 14%.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us