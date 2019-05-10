The Kieno Kammies Show

Its the annual Slipper Day with Reach for a Dream


Heidi Rowley, Western Cape manager for Reach for a Dream speaks to Kieno about Slipper Day and how they are using it to raise funds for children with life threatening illnesses.

Post election damage control

10 May 2019 8:37 AM
Finally, Steinhoff publishes 2017 financial results

10 May 2019 8:35 AM
The World View - The US seizes a North Korean ship

10 May 2019 7:57 AM
IEC Western Cape update

10 May 2019 7:31 AM
DA confident of win in Western Cape

10 May 2019 7:27 AM
City's R2,7million "jetvac" truck to unblock storm water drains

10 May 2019 6:58 AM
Barbs Wire - Danny Baker fired by BBC over royal baby chimp tweet

10 May 2019 6:35 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on Russia

9 May 2019 8:47 AM
Overview of Western Cape elections

9 May 2019 8:30 AM
