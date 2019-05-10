Councillor Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, talks to Kieno about their new R2,7million "jet vac" truck and how it will respond to the 250 reports a month about blocked drains in City rental stock.
City's R2,7million "jetvac" truck to unblock storm water drains
