The Kieno Kammies Show

Finally, Steinhoff publishes 2017 financial results


Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy Editor at Financial Mail Now that elections are done, what kind of government are we getting? Another 1m people voted for Zimbabwe and Venezuela, but sensible enough to avoid Hlaudi

Post election damage control

Post election damage control

10 May 2019 8:37 AM
The World View - The US seizes a North Korean ship

The World View - The US seizes a North Korean ship

10 May 2019 7:57 AM
IEC Western Cape update

IEC Western Cape update

10 May 2019 7:31 AM
DA confident of win in Western Cape

DA confident of win in Western Cape

10 May 2019 7:27 AM
City's R2,7million "jetvac" truck to unblock storm water drains

City's R2,7million "jetvac" truck to unblock storm water drains

10 May 2019 6:58 AM
Its the annual Slipper Day with Reach for a Dream

Its the annual Slipper Day with Reach for a Dream

10 May 2019 6:38 AM
Barbs Wire - Danny Baker fired by BBC over royal baby chimp tweet

Barbs Wire - Danny Baker fired by BBC over royal baby chimp tweet

10 May 2019 6:35 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on Russia

The Emerging Economies focus on Russia

9 May 2019 8:47 AM
Overview of Western Cape elections

Overview of Western Cape elections

9 May 2019 8:30 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Maimane: No need for election rerun
Maimane: No need for election rerun

The IEC said that an audit would be conducted once vote counting has been completed but it has repeatedly defended the integrity of the polls.
ANC leads in Gauteng as vote counting crawls along
ANC leads in Gauteng as vote counting crawls along

The total vote tally currently stands at around 55% with a number of districts still outstanding.
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third province
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third province

Going into this general election, the EFF was the official opposition in Limpopo and the North West.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us