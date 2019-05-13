Solange Rosa, senior policy and strategy adviser on youth, education and innovative finance with the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship talks to Kieno about a workshop they are holding aimed at parents, educators, school leaders and members of diverse communities looking at how to create effective SGBs
Education Feature: Workshop to create effective SGBs
