Education Feature: Workshop to create effective SGBs


Solange Rosa, senior policy and strategy adviser on youth, education and innovative finance with the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship talks to Kieno about a workshop they are holding aimed at parents, educators, school leaders and members of diverse communities looking at how to create effective SGBs

Traffic officials involved in N2 car spinning last year are fired

13 May 2019 7:31 AM
National and provincial look at what happens now that voting is over

13 May 2019 7:18 AM
By when must election posters be removed?

13 May 2019 7:03 AM
Celebrating International Nurses Day 2019

13 May 2019 6:40 AM
Barbs Wire - SA reacts to video of seemingly drunk voter trying to make his mark

13 May 2019 6:31 AM
Every vote and every seat we get is a victory for us

10 May 2019 10:01 AM
Post election damage control

10 May 2019 8:37 AM
Finally, Steinhoff publishes 2017 financial results

10 May 2019 8:35 AM
The World View - The US seizes a North Korean ship

10 May 2019 7:57 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC urged to be cautious over appointment of new leaders
ANC urged to be cautious over appointment of new leaders

Economists say the financial markets will be looking closely at who President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint in his cabinet.
‘We’ve come to pray here’: CT mosque hit with noise complaint
‘We’ve come to pray here’: CT mosque hit with noise complaint

Congregants of a District Six mosque have described a complaint over its daily call to prayer as absurd and ridiculous.

Smaller parties suffer financial loss after poor election performance
Smaller parties suffer financial loss after poor election performance

One new party that had cause to celebrate, however, was former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s Good party, which gained more than 61,000 votes in the province.

