Dimitri Georgeades, Head of Environmental and Heritage Management for the City of Cape Town, talks Kieno about what the consequences and fines are for political parties who do not take their election posters down by the prescribed deadline.
By when must election posters be removed?
|
13 May 2019 8:38 AM
|
13 May 2019 8:24 AM
|
13 May 2019 7:49 AM
|
Cheetah tail research leads to new way of capturing movement of the human body
|
13 May 2019 7:36 AM
|
Traffic officials involved in N2 car spinning last year are fired
|
13 May 2019 7:31 AM
|
National and provincial look at what happens now that voting is over
|
13 May 2019 7:18 AM
|
13 May 2019 6:52 AM
|
13 May 2019 6:40 AM
|
Barbs Wire - SA reacts to video of seemingly drunk voter trying to make his mark
|
13 May 2019 6:31 AM