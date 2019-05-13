National and provincial look at what happens now that voting is over

Kieno speaks to Khusela Diko of the Presidency, about the time frames when it comes to swearing in a new Cabinet and President. And the DA's premier candidate Alan Winde talks to about what the process will be in the province after the DA retained the Western Cape.
