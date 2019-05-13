Traffic officials involved in N2 car spinning last year are fired

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa gives Kieno a report back on the outcome of the disciplinary process against officers who held up traffic to allow drivers to perform wheel spins and "doughnuts" outside the Peregrine Farmstall in November last year.
