Dr Amir Patel, senior lecturer from UCT’s Department of Electrical Engineering speaks to Kieno Kammies about a robotics research project that resulted in a whole new way of capturing the movement of the human body based on the movement of a cheetah's tail.
Cheetah tail research leads to new way of capturing movement of the human body
|
13 May 2019 8:38 AM
|
13 May 2019 8:24 AM
|
13 May 2019 7:49 AM
|
Traffic officials involved in N2 car spinning last year are fired
|
13 May 2019 7:31 AM
|
National and provincial look at what happens now that voting is over
|
13 May 2019 7:18 AM
|
13 May 2019 7:03 AM
|
13 May 2019 6:52 AM
|
13 May 2019 6:40 AM
|
Barbs Wire - SA reacts to video of seemingly drunk voter trying to make his mark
|
13 May 2019 6:31 AM