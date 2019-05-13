The Kieno Kammies Show

Cape Surf community rocked by brutal murder


Big wave surfer Frank Solomon talks to Kieno about how shocked the surfing community is at the hijacking and murder of a well-known Scarborough surfer.

The Emerging Economies focus on Brazil

13 May 2019 8:38 AM
The World View - Iran’s Economic Woes

13 May 2019 7:49 AM
Cheetah tail research leads to new way of capturing movement of the human body

13 May 2019 7:36 AM
Traffic officials involved in N2 car spinning last year are fired

13 May 2019 7:31 AM
National and provincial look at what happens now that voting is over

13 May 2019 7:18 AM
By when must election posters be removed?

13 May 2019 7:03 AM
Education Feature: Workshop to create effective SGBs

13 May 2019 6:52 AM
Celebrating International Nurses Day 2019

13 May 2019 6:40 AM
Barbs Wire - SA reacts to video of seemingly drunk voter trying to make his mark

13 May 2019 6:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Parties in WC already preparing to challenge DA in 2021 elections
Parties in WC already preparing to challenge DA in 2021 elections

While the DA retained control of the province, other parties have grown their electoral support, which they hope will boost their chances in 2021.
WATCH LIVE: Sakhumnotho's Sipho Mseleku responds to BEE claims at PIC Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Sakhumnotho's Sipho Mseleku responds to BEE claims at PIC Inquiry

Sakhumnotho chairperson Sipho Mseleku is giving evidence at the PIC Inquiry.
ANC Gauteng: South Africans have sent strong message at polls
ANC Gauteng: South Africans have sent strong message at polls

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said that the drop in its support in the province sent a clear message that residents were unhappy about a lack of housing, jobs and other local government issues.
