The Kieno Kammies Show

The Emerging Economies focus on Brazil


Cape Surf community rocked by brutal murder

Cape Surf community rocked by brutal murder

13 May 2019 8:24 AM
The World View - Iran’s Economic Woes

The World View - Iran’s Economic Woes

13 May 2019 7:49 AM
Cheetah tail research leads to new way of capturing movement of the human body

Cheetah tail research leads to new way of capturing movement of the human body

13 May 2019 7:36 AM
Traffic officials involved in N2 car spinning last year are fired

Traffic officials involved in N2 car spinning last year are fired

13 May 2019 7:31 AM
National and provincial look at what happens now that voting is over

National and provincial look at what happens now that voting is over

13 May 2019 7:18 AM
By when must election posters be removed?

By when must election posters be removed?

13 May 2019 7:03 AM
Education Feature: Workshop to create effective SGBs

Education Feature: Workshop to create effective SGBs

13 May 2019 6:52 AM
Celebrating International Nurses Day 2019

Celebrating International Nurses Day 2019

13 May 2019 6:40 AM
Barbs Wire - SA reacts to video of seemingly drunk voter trying to make his mark

Barbs Wire - SA reacts to video of seemingly drunk voter trying to make his mark

13 May 2019 6:31 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Cabinet reconfiguration process at advanced stage - Ramaphosa's spokesperson
Cabinet reconfiguration process at advanced stage - Ramaphosa's spokesperson

Cabinet has long been criticised for being too fat and bloated.
First sitting of National Assembly scheduled for 22 May
First sitting of National Assembly scheduled for 22 May

Both houses of Parliament must be established within 14 days of the IEC declaring the election results, according to the Constitution.
For the first time, SA will be represented by 14 parties in Parliament
For the first time, SA will be represented by 14 parties in Parliament

Until now 13 parties have held seats in Parliament, but some failed to attract enough votes to secure their return.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us