Kieno Kammies speaks to extreme open-water swimmer Ryan Stramrood, who recently completed his 99th Robben Island swim and is preparing to do his 100th later this month. Although he's swum all over the world, the Robben Island crossing is still dear to his heart.
Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood looking forward to 100th Robben Island swim
14 May 2019 8:30 AM
