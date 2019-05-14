The Kieno Kammies Show

Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood looking forward to 100th Robben Island swim


Kieno Kammies speaks to extreme open-water swimmer Ryan Stramrood, who recently completed his 99th Robben Island swim and is preparing to do his 100th later this month. Although he's swum all over the world, the Robben Island crossing is still dear to his heart.

Destructive harvester termites on the increase in Cape Town

14 May 2019 8:30 AM
Is Vodacom spending billions on 'SA’s cheapest data network' Rain?

14 May 2019 8:18 AM
The World View - The threat of war

14 May 2019 7:55 AM
Another truck stoned on N1 near De Doorns

14 May 2019 7:43 AM
Safety concerns after Cape surfer hijacked, murdered

14 May 2019 7:37 AM
Post-election focus on Western Cape

14 May 2019 7:20 AM
Just how is biodegradable plastic meant to break down?

14 May 2019 6:49 AM
Barbs Wire - #DorisDay reactions to the death of Doris Day

14 May 2019 6:33 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on Brazil

13 May 2019 8:38 AM
EWN Headlines
Lenasia South residents block roads, burn tyres over land invasions
Lenasia South residents block roads, burn tyres over land invasions

Lenasia South residents have taken to the streets on Tuesday morning, demanding to speak to Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa about land invasions in the area.
Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'
Party for all: DA says won't compete with 'racial nationalist political parties'

The DA lost a percentage point since its last showing in the 2014 election and has acknowledged losing some of its traditional support to the Freedom Front Plus.
ANC agrees to increase representation of women in leadership positions
ANC agrees to increase representation of women in leadership positions

The decision by the ruling party comes after its Women’s League last week called for equal representation of women in Parliament.
