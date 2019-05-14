Another truck stoned on N1 near De Doorns

Another truck was attacked on the N1 in De Doorns in the early hours of this morning, in the same area where another truck driver died this past weekend after a rock was thrown from a bridge, causing a crash. Kieno Kammies speaks to Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.
