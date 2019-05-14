MyBroadband's editor at large, Jan Vermeulen, talks to Kieno about the massive deal unfolding between Vodacom and SA's cheapest data provider, Rain. Vodacom is expected to spend a total of R2,3billion on hte deal.
Is Vodacom spending billions on 'SA’s cheapest data network' Rain?
|
14 May 2019 8:30 AM
|
14 May 2019 7:55 AM
|
14 May 2019 7:43 AM
|
14 May 2019 7:37 AM
|
14 May 2019 7:20 AM
|
14 May 2019 6:49 AM
|
Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood looking forward to 100th Robben Island swim
|
14 May 2019 6:40 AM
|
14 May 2019 6:33 AM
|
13 May 2019 8:38 AM