Is Vodacom spending billions on 'SA’s cheapest data network' Rain?


MyBroadband's editor at large, Jan Vermeulen, talks to Kieno about the massive deal unfolding between Vodacom and SA's cheapest data provider, Rain. Vodacom is expected to spend a total of R2,3billion on hte deal.

Destructive harvester termites on the increase in Cape Town

14 May 2019 8:30 AM
The World View - The threat of war

14 May 2019 7:55 AM
Another truck stoned on N1 near De Doorns

14 May 2019 7:43 AM
Safety concerns after Cape surfer hijacked, murdered

14 May 2019 7:37 AM
Post-election focus on Western Cape

14 May 2019 7:20 AM
Just how is biodegradable plastic meant to break down?

14 May 2019 6:49 AM
Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood looking forward to 100th Robben Island swim

14 May 2019 6:40 AM
Barbs Wire - #DorisDay reactions to the death of Doris Day

14 May 2019 6:33 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on Brazil

13 May 2019 8:38 AM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Magashule stands by comment on Ramaphosa election success
This comes after a war of words between Ace Magashule and the ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula after the party's secretary-general challenged the view that it was Ramaphosa who led to the ANC’s electoral success.
ANC looks to police for solutions after latest KZN 'political killing'
In the latest incident on Sunday, Martin Sithole, a former provincial treasurer, was gunned down along with his friend Buthanani Shange outside Shange's shop in Newcastle.

Lenasia South residents block roads, burn tyres over land invasions
Lenasia South residents have taken to the streets on Tuesday morning, demanding to speak to Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa about land invasions in the area.
