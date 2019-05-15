Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. Snapchat users are loving the new "gender swap" boy/girl filters and everyone is posting their best selfies. The Royal Mint in the UK has unveiled a new 50p coin dedicated to Sherlock Holmes which bears lettering so small that it requires a magnifying glass to decipher
Barbs Wire - Furious Game Of Thrones fans 'Google bomb' the show creators
17 May 2019 10:50 AM
17 May 2019 8:33 AM
Moody's warns South Africa to implement economic reforms or face credit downgrade
17 May 2019 8:30 AM
17 May 2019 7:53 AM
China to cull up to a third of its pigs - impact on South Africa's pork prices
17 May 2019 7:37 AM
17 May 2019 7:24 AM
17 May 2019 7:08 AM
Update on plea for assistance for funeral of murdered security guard
17 May 2019 6:56 AM
17 May 2019 6:49 AM
17 May 2019 6:37 AM