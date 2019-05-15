Pippa Hudson speaks to Claudia Carvalho, owner and director of Hawkeye Trucker Assist. The company provides security escorts for truckers feeling unsafe in certain areas, as well as security guards in the event of a breakdown. The comes in the wake of a spate of attacks on trucks in recent weeks.
Security and breakdown assistance for trucking sector
|
17 May 2019 10:50 AM
|
17 May 2019 8:33 AM
|
Moody's warns South Africa to implement economic reforms or face credit downgrade
|
17 May 2019 8:30 AM
|
17 May 2019 7:53 AM
|
China to cull up to a third of its pigs - impact on South Africa's pork prices
|
17 May 2019 7:37 AM
|
17 May 2019 7:24 AM
|
17 May 2019 7:08 AM
|
Update on plea for assistance for funeral of murdered security guard
|
17 May 2019 6:56 AM
|
17 May 2019 6:49 AM
|
17 May 2019 6:37 AM