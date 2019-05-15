The Kieno Kammies Show

Security and breakdown assistance for trucking sector


Pippa Hudson speaks to Claudia Carvalho, owner and director of Hawkeye Trucker Assist. The company provides security escorts for truckers feeling unsafe in certain areas, as well as security guards in the event of a breakdown. The comes in the wake of a spate of attacks on trucks in recent weeks.

Zurich to Cape Town on a bicycle

17 May 2019 10:50 AM
Just how do deep sea expeditions happen?

17 May 2019 8:33 AM
Moody's warns South Africa to implement economic reforms or face credit downgrade

17 May 2019 8:30 AM
The World View - Busting a cyber crime gang

17 May 2019 7:53 AM
China to cull up to a third of its pigs - impact on South Africa's pork prices

17 May 2019 7:37 AM
Gift of the Givers halts water relief efforts in Makhanda

17 May 2019 7:24 AM
Can you appeal if your child gets rejected from a school?

17 May 2019 7:08 AM
Update on plea for assistance for funeral of murdered security guard

17 May 2019 6:56 AM
Converting vehicles to run on green electric power

17 May 2019 6:49 AM
Mayor stitches up chatterbox males in meetings

17 May 2019 6:37 AM
EWN Headlines
Saray Khumalo raises over R100,000 for disadvantaged students
Saray Khumalo raises over R100,000 for disadvantaged students

Doctor Thandi Ndlovu Children's Foundation director Thandi Ndlovu said they hoped to put more disadvantaged children through school with the funds raised.
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisis
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisis

The commission on Thursday confirmed that the Statistician-General found there was a negligible risk of multiple voting during last week’s elections.
WC ANC clears the air on 'divisions' over Iqbal Survé donation
WC ANC clears the air on 'divisions' over Iqbal Survé donation

This after the provincial working committee suspended treasurer Maurencia Gillion pending an investigation into a donation from controversial businessman Iqbal Survé.
