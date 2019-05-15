Pippa Hudson speaks to Nikelwa Tshonepi, the sister in law of murdered school security guard Ernest Kanzi. She says his Eastern Cape family have no money to get his body home. Nikelwa's employer and friend, Mark Van Wijk, also joins them to talk about the fundraising effort.
Fundraising effort to bury murdered school security guard
