Mpati enquiry hears how "thumbsuck" led to surve's inflated AYO Tech

Business Day journalist, Warren Thompson, speaks to Pippa Hudson about the testimony at the Mpati Commission, alleging Sekunjalo and Independent Media boss, Iqbal Surve interferred in the pricing of AYO shares ahead of its listing on the JSE.
