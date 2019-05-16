The Kieno Kammies Show

BarbsWire - At 75-year still moves like Jagger, even after heart surgery


Trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman. A Twitter poll asking people if they wash their legs in the shower divides the internet A painting by Claude Monet fetches the highest price ever for an Impressionist work

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

16 May 2019 8:29 AM
Ombudsman for Banking Services releases Annual Report for 2018

16 May 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - An official alert In Iraq

16 May 2019 7:53 AM
In tough times SA spends on grooming and sports gear

16 May 2019 7:45 AM
Petrol price increase on the cards

16 May 2019 7:40 AM
SA's Saray Khumalo first black African woman summit Mount Everest

16 May 2019 7:24 AM
Research proves the moon is shrinking: now what?

16 May 2019 6:54 AM
LP Gas Heaters becoming more popular, but learn how to use them safely

16 May 2019 6:35 AM
Reward for return of parts of Just Nuisance stolen in Simonstown

15 May 2019 1:39 PM
EWN Headlines
Top of the world: SA's Saray Khumalo first black African woman to summit Everest
South African Saray Khumalo has just reached the top of the world, becoming the first black South African woman to summit Mount Everest.
CEO: Transnet paid millions to consultancies for services it could do internally
Acting group chief executive Mohammed Mohamedy said that Gupta-linked companies Regiments and Trillian were contracted to secure loans for Transnet.
CARTOON: Time to clean up the Cabinet
By Dr Jack & Curtis.
