As winter sets in, many people will be making greater use of gas heaters and appliances, but will need to be mindful of a number of safety precautions to ensure safe usage. Pippa Hudson speaks to Kevin Robertson, CEO of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Safety Association of South Africa.
LP Gas Heaters becoming more popular, but learn how to use them safely
|
16 May 2019 8:29 AM
|
Ombudsman for Banking Services releases Annual Report for 2018
|
16 May 2019 8:26 AM
|
16 May 2019 7:53 AM
|
16 May 2019 7:45 AM
|
16 May 2019 7:40 AM
|
SA's Saray Khumalo first black African woman summit Mount Everest
|
16 May 2019 7:24 AM
|
16 May 2019 6:54 AM
|
BarbsWire - At 75-year still moves like Jagger, even after heart surgery
|
16 May 2019 6:32 AM
|
Reward for return of parts of Just Nuisance stolen in Simonstown
|
15 May 2019 1:39 PM