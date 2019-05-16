The Kieno Kammies Show

Research proves the moon is shrinking: now what?


Pippa Hudson speaks to Carl Lindemann, a member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, about the signficance of NASA research which shows the moon is shrinking.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

16 May 2019 8:29 AM
Ombudsman for Banking Services releases Annual Report for 2018

16 May 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - An official alert In Iraq

16 May 2019 7:53 AM
In tough times SA spends on grooming and sports gear

16 May 2019 7:45 AM
Petrol price increase on the cards

16 May 2019 7:40 AM
SA's Saray Khumalo first black African woman summit Mount Everest

16 May 2019 7:24 AM
LP Gas Heaters becoming more popular, but learn how to use them safely

16 May 2019 6:35 AM
BarbsWire - At 75-year still moves like Jagger, even after heart surgery

16 May 2019 6:32 AM
Reward for return of parts of Just Nuisance stolen in Simonstown

15 May 2019 1:39 PM
EWN Headlines
Old Paarl Road shut as pupils & educators protest over overcrowding
Old Paarl Road shut as pupils & educators protest over overcrowding

Scores of school pupils have blocked a road in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, as they protest overcrowding in classes.
Disgruntled eThekwini municipal workers march on mayor's office over salaries
Disgruntled eThekwini municipal workers march on mayor's office over salaries

The group of about 100 marched through the streets of Durban and asked Mayor Zandile Gumede to deliver on a promise she allegedly made to workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme in 2017.
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trial
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trial

Culpable homicide-accused Duduzane Zuma has given his account of the events that led to his car crash which resulted in the death of Phumzile Dube on 1 February 2014.
