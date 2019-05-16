The Kieno Kammies Show

Petrol price increase on the cards


Layton Beard of the Automobile Association shares a bleak outlook with Pippa Hudson, that the fuel price will once again increase in the coming weeks. He explains the influencing factors.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

16 May 2019 8:29 AM
Ombudsman for Banking Services releases Annual Report for 2018

16 May 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - An official alert In Iraq

16 May 2019 7:53 AM
In tough times SA spends on grooming and sports gear

16 May 2019 7:45 AM
SA's Saray Khumalo first black African woman summit Mount Everest

16 May 2019 7:24 AM
Research proves the moon is shrinking: now what?

16 May 2019 6:54 AM
LP Gas Heaters becoming more popular, but learn how to use them safely

16 May 2019 6:35 AM
BarbsWire - At 75-year still moves like Jagger, even after heart surgery

16 May 2019 6:32 AM
Reward for return of parts of Just Nuisance stolen in Simonstown

15 May 2019 1:39 PM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Mahomedy continues detailing capture of Transnet
Transnet's acting CEO Mohammed Mahomedy continues with his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry where he is detailing how the parastatal was captured by Gupta-linked executives and firms.
Mogoeng: Political court battles create tension between judiciary, state
In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News, the Chief Justice says referring every matter to the court’s, politicises the judiciary and creates tensions with political arms of the state.

Duduzane Zuma to face grilling on Sandton crash details
Duduzane Zuma will have to convince the Randburg Magistrates Court that he was not negligent when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi in 2014.
