The Kieno Kammies Show

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India


Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University. American sanctions on India over Iran Extended period of low inflation worries economists Did kangaroos live in India?

Ombudsman for Banking Services releases Annual Report for 2018

16 May 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - An official alert In Iraq

16 May 2019 7:53 AM
In tough times SA spends on grooming and sports gear

16 May 2019 7:45 AM
Petrol price increase on the cards

16 May 2019 7:40 AM
SA's Saray Khumalo first black African woman summit Mount Everest

16 May 2019 7:24 AM
Research proves the moon is shrinking: now what?

16 May 2019 6:54 AM
LP Gas Heaters becoming more popular, but learn how to use them safely

16 May 2019 6:35 AM
BarbsWire - At 75-year still moves like Jagger, even after heart surgery

16 May 2019 6:32 AM
Reward for return of parts of Just Nuisance stolen in Simonstown

15 May 2019 1:39 PM
EWN Headlines
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court

Accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter said on Thursday the defence theory that the Porsche lost control due to aquaplaning was possible.
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap

Acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy has testified about how the terms of loans worth about R23-billion were changed, against the advice of junior treasury officials.
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said government spent over R240 million on the last inauguration.
