Sue Montgomery, mayor of the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, talks to Pippa Hudson about a novel way in which she has proven that males talk way too much in meetings. Sue knits in red when men speak and in green when women talk. So far she has nearly 40cm (15 inches of scarf) of scarf and it seems the proof is in the knitting as about 80 per cent of it is red.
Mayor stitches up chatterbox males in meetings
