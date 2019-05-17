The Kieno Kammies Show

Mayor stitches up chatterbox males in meetings


Sue Montgomery, mayor of the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, talks to Pippa Hudson about a novel way in which she has proven that males talk way too much in meetings. Sue knits in red when men speak and in green when women talk. So far she has nearly 40cm (15 inches of scarf) of scarf and it seems the proof is in the knitting as about 80 per cent of it is red.

China to cull up to a third of its pigs - impact on South Africa's pork prices

17 May 2019 7:37 AM
Gift of the Givers halts water relief efforts in Makhanda

17 May 2019 7:24 AM
Can you appeal if your child gets rejected from a school?

17 May 2019 7:08 AM
Update on plea for assistance for funeral of murdered security guard

17 May 2019 6:56 AM
Converting vehicles to run on green electric power

17 May 2019 6:49 AM
Therapy dogs first used after a Florida school shooting to help pupils last year are being given recognition in the school yearbook again

17 May 2019 6:31 AM
The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

16 May 2019 8:29 AM
Ombudsman for Banking Services releases Annual Report for 2018

16 May 2019 8:26 AM
The World View - An official alert In Iraq

16 May 2019 7:53 AM
EWN Headlines
Duduzane Zuma: Phumzile Dube’s family still battling to deal with her death
Phumzile Dube died when former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane’s Porsche collided with a taxi in Sandton in 2014.
Transnet captured using sophisticated financial vehicles, CEO tells inquiry
Transnet acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy spent two days describing numerous instances where procedures were flouted in order to benefit a handful of companies which were paid hundreds of millions of rands.
'We can’t go on like this': Teacher tells of dealing with 80 learners in class
Four schools in Kraaifontein shut their doors this week, as learners and parents took to the streets to protest overcrowded classrooms.
