Bronagh Hammond, WCED head of communications, provides advice and insight into how parents can avoid the current situation where 450 learners have still not been placed at local schools.
Can you appeal if your child gets rejected from a school?
|
17 May 2019 7:53 AM
|
China to cull up to a third of its pigs - impact on South Africa's pork prices
|
17 May 2019 7:37 AM
|
17 May 2019 7:24 AM
|
Update on plea for assistance for funeral of murdered security guard
|
17 May 2019 6:56 AM
|
17 May 2019 6:49 AM
|
17 May 2019 6:37 AM
|
Therapy dogs first used after a Florida school shooting to help pupils last year are being given recognition in the school yearbook again
|
17 May 2019 6:31 AM
|
16 May 2019 8:29 AM
|
Ombudsman for Banking Services releases Annual Report for 2018
|
16 May 2019 8:26 AM