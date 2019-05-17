The Kieno Kammies Show

Can you appeal if your child gets rejected from a school?


Bronagh Hammond, WCED head of communications, provides advice and insight into how parents can avoid the current situation where 450 learners have still not been placed at local schools.

The World View - Busting a cyber crime gang

The World View - Busting a cyber crime gang

17 May 2019 7:53 AM
China to cull up to a third of its pigs - impact on South Africa's pork prices

China to cull up to a third of its pigs - impact on South Africa's pork prices

17 May 2019 7:37 AM
Gift of the Givers halts water relief efforts in Makhanda

Gift of the Givers halts water relief efforts in Makhanda

17 May 2019 7:24 AM
Update on plea for assistance for funeral of murdered security guard

Update on plea for assistance for funeral of murdered security guard

17 May 2019 6:56 AM
Converting vehicles to run on green electric power

Converting vehicles to run on green electric power

17 May 2019 6:49 AM
Mayor stitches up chatterbox males in meetings

Mayor stitches up chatterbox males in meetings

17 May 2019 6:37 AM
Therapy dogs first used after a Florida school shooting to help pupils last year are being given recognition in the school yearbook again

Therapy dogs first used after a Florida school shooting to help pupils last year are being given recognition in the school yearbook again

17 May 2019 6:31 AM
The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

16 May 2019 8:29 AM
Ombudsman for Banking Services releases Annual Report for 2018

Ombudsman for Banking Services releases Annual Report for 2018

16 May 2019 8:26 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Zondo ‘horrified’ over abuse of taxpayers’ money at Transnet
Zondo ‘horrified’ over abuse of taxpayers’ money at Transnet

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was responding to evidence by the parastatal’s acting group chief executive, Mohammed Mahomedy, who wrapped up his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday.

WC premier-elect Winde vows new Cabinet will address voters' biggest concerns
WC premier-elect Winde vows new Cabinet will address voters' biggest concerns

Western Cape premier-elect Alan Winde said the concerns raised with him by citizens on the election campaign would be addressed.
Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked by tribunal over anti-gay comments
Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked by tribunal over anti-gay comments

Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked by tribunal over anti-gay comments.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us