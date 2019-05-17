Gift of the Givers halts water relief efforts in Makhanda

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers about their response to the Department of Water and Sanitation paying three companies R10million for work which was carried out by his NGO in bringing water relief efforts to Makhanda. The Department's Sputnik Ratau explains their position.
