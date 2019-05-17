Pippa Hudson speaks to Johann Kotze, CEO of the SA Pork Producers Organisation. China is facing a massive cull of up to a third of its pig population due to an outbreak of African swine flu, and because they are the world's largest consumer and producer of pork, it is expected to lead to a global rise in pork prices.
China to cull up to a third of its pigs - impact on South Africa's pork prices
