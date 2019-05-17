The Kieno Kammies Show

Just how do deep sea expeditions happen?


An American undersea explorer has completed what is claimed to be the deepest manned sea dive ever recorded -- returning to the surface with the depressing news that there appears to be plastic trash down there. Pippa Hudson speaks to veteran diver, Nuno Gomes, about the logistics and human endeavour involved.

Moody's warns South Africa to implement economic reforms or face credit downgrade

17 May 2019 8:30 AM
The World View - Busting a cyber crime gang

17 May 2019 7:53 AM
China to cull up to a third of its pigs - impact on South Africa's pork prices

17 May 2019 7:37 AM
Gift of the Givers halts water relief efforts in Makhanda

17 May 2019 7:24 AM
Can you appeal if your child gets rejected from a school?

17 May 2019 7:08 AM
Update on plea for assistance for funeral of murdered security guard

17 May 2019 6:56 AM
Converting vehicles to run on green electric power

17 May 2019 6:49 AM
Mayor stitches up chatterbox males in meetings

17 May 2019 6:37 AM
Therapy dogs first used after a Florida school shooting to help pupils last year are being given recognition in the school yearbook again

17 May 2019 6:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Nkoana-Mashabane expected in court over District Six land restitution matter
Last month, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was ordered to appear in the Western Cape High Court in a restitution case involving hundreds of land claimants.
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet manager takes stand at Zondo Inquiry
Former Transnet strategy manager Francis Callard is giving evidence at the Zondo Commission on Friday after days of shocking evidence of corruption and maladministration by the company's acting group chief executive.
Makhanda Municipality reaches out to Gift of the Givers to resolve payment row
The NGO helped the municipality in the Eastern Cape for the past three months amid a drought but after learning that funding would go to private companies for work done by Gift of the Givers, the organisation pulled out.
