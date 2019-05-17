Pippa Hudson speaks to Lukas Steiner, who recently completed a solo bicycle ride from Zurich (Switzerland) to Cape Town. He decided to do the trip during his gap year and the idea of cycling through the African continent was suggested by a friend when they were studying in Taiwan.
Zurich to Cape Town on a bicycle
17 May 2019 8:33 AM
