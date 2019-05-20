Kieno talks to kind-hearted listener, Clint Beech, who is also the owner of a financial solutions company. Clint has offered to help the grieving family of murdered school security guard, Ernest Kanzi, get his body back home to the Eastern Cape, and bury him with dignity.
More helping hands for Ernest
