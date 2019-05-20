The Kieno Kammies Show

More helping hands for Ernest


Kieno talks to kind-hearted listener, Clint Beech, who is also the owner of a financial solutions company. Clint has offered to help the grieving family of murdered school security guard, Ernest Kanzi, get his body back home to the Eastern Cape, and bury him with dignity.

Today’s Random Act of Kindness is for the Innovation for the Blind

Today’s Random Act of Kindness is for the Innovation for the Blind

20 May 2019 8:35 AM
The Emerging Economies Focus on China

The Emerging Economies Focus on China

20 May 2019 8:30 AM
Research shows domestic worker abuse on the rise

Research shows domestic worker abuse on the rise

20 May 2019 8:19 AM
The World View

The World View

20 May 2019 7:56 AM
Bonnie Mbuli’s collaboration with Yardley Colour

Bonnie Mbuli’s collaboration with Yardley Colour

20 May 2019 7:37 AM
Lionel Adendorf refutes claims he was 'sacked; by ANC PEC

Lionel Adendorf refutes claims he was 'sacked; by ANC PEC

20 May 2019 7:28 AM
Egypt terror attack

Egypt terror attack

20 May 2019 7:19 AM
Drivers Licence Card backlog update

Drivers Licence Card backlog update

20 May 2019 7:04 AM
Measures being put in place at SU to avoid repeat of discriminatory studies

Measures being put in place at SU to avoid repeat of discriminatory studies

20 May 2019 6:51 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set aside
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set aside

A court application was brought by the DA and Advancement of the South African Constitution which believed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report was a whitewash as implicated politicians were never interviewed.
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma seeks to halt corruption case against him
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma seeks to halt corruption case against him

Former President Jacob Zuma has filed a 300-page application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption trial, saying there's a political conspiracy against him.
Lesufi to monitor Gauteng online applications as system goes live
Lesufi to monitor Gauteng online applications as system goes live

Education officials have launched the system at the Diepsloot Youth Centre on Monday morning.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us