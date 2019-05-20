Stellenbosch University's prof Jonathan Jansen talks to Kieno about how the institution can avoid publishing prejudiced and offensive research following an outcry over a paper titled: “cognitive functioning in Coloured South African women.
Measures being put in place at SU to avoid repeat of discriminatory studies
20 May 2019 8:35 AM
20 May 2019 8:30 AM
20 May 2019 8:19 AM
20 May 2019 7:56 AM
20 May 2019 7:37 AM
20 May 2019 7:28 AM
20 May 2019 7:19 AM
20 May 2019 7:04 AM
20 May 2019 6:43 AM