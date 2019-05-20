Western Cape Transport MEC, Donald Grant, provides an update on the backlog at Pretoria's DLCA (Driving Licence Card Account) which stood at about 200 000 two months ago.
Drivers Licence Card backlog update
|
Today’s Random Act of Kindness is for the Innovation for the Blind
|
20 May 2019 8:35 AM
|
20 May 2019 8:30 AM
|
20 May 2019 8:19 AM
|
20 May 2019 7:56 AM
|
20 May 2019 7:37 AM
|
20 May 2019 7:28 AM
|
20 May 2019 7:19 AM
|
Measures being put in place at SU to avoid repeat of discriminatory studies
|
20 May 2019 6:51 AM
|
20 May 2019 6:43 AM