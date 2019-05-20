Media strategist, Lionel Adendorf, speaks to Kieno about what action he is taking against the ANC after they "removed" him as communications officer following statements relating to a R1million donation made to the party by Sekunjalo boss, Iqbal Surve.
Lionel Adendorf refutes claims he was 'sacked; by ANC PEC
