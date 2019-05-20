Today’s Random Act of Kindness is for the Innovation for the Blind. The organisation offers specialised residential care to persons with visual impairments in facilities that offer reasonable accommodation – specifically adapted to their needs. They also offer skills development and job creation. Kieno Kammies speaks to Stephne Botha, the CEO at the Innovation for the Blind, as well as Sherry Saltzman from Dischem.
Today’s Random Act of Kindness is for the Innovation for the Blind
|
20 May 2019 8:30 AM
|
20 May 2019 8:19 AM
|
20 May 2019 7:56 AM
|
20 May 2019 7:37 AM
|
20 May 2019 7:28 AM
|
20 May 2019 7:19 AM
|
20 May 2019 7:04 AM
|
Measures being put in place at SU to avoid repeat of discriminatory studies
|
20 May 2019 6:51 AM
|
20 May 2019 6:43 AM